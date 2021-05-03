Premier League clubs will be required to sign up to a new Owners' Charter with "significant sanctions" for breaches of rules in the wake of the proposed breakaway European Super League.Full Article
Premier League clubs must sign Owners' Charter in wake of Super League fiasco
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Premier League clubs must join Owners’ Charter with “significant sanctions”
Premier League officials have announced that club owners will have to sign up to the Owners' Charter to prevent 'further..
Daily Star
Premier League clubs to sign up to Owners' Charter in wake of Super League fiasco
Premier League clubs will be required to sign up to a new Owners' Charter with "significant sanctions" for breaches of rules in the..
Sky News