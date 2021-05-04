Cryptocurrency Ethereum hits all-time high over $3,400
The second largest cryptocurrency has quadrupled in value this year. Some believe Ethereum will eventually unseat Bitcoin as the world's top cryptocurrency.Full Article
Jim Cramer weighs in on ethereum.
The cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, is the middleman between players like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the investor. Video explains..