Millennial Money: Befriend your money and reap the benefits

What’s your relationship with money? Maybe your personal finances are like a distant cousin you barely think about — or an unsettling stranger you avoid. Or perhaps money feels like your enemy, frustrating you and rarely doing what you want.



In fact, 31% of Americans said they feel anxious when thinking about the current state of their personal finances, according to a NerdWallet survey last year.



That sounds exhausting. What if you thought of money as your friend instead? A more positive relationship can help you feel more confident and empowered to make the most of your money.



Addie McHale , a Denver-based certified financial planner, gives the following tips for befriending your money.



“These are things you can start to do today,” she says. “You don’t even have to get out a calculator.”



GIVE YOUR TIME AND ATTENTION



If you’ve ever grown apart from someone, you know that friendship takes work. Making quality time for each other — and not scrolling Instagram while you’re supposed to be listening — is key.



So spend meaningful time with your money. Schedule check-ins to review your recent spending. Hop into your retirement account to monitor its progress. Peek at the debts you’re repaying.



McHale, who’s also the founder of the financial services business Moneyfull , says that “miracles happen” when her clients start paying attention to their money and taking action. They gain momentum, she says.



For example, spend time tracking your spending and you may spot opportunities to cut expenses. You make those trims, and now you’ve saved money. Next, you’re looking into where to put that extra cash. Now, looky here, you’re investing, contributing to a savings goal or putting more toward paying off debt — all because you took...