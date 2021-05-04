Benchmark Metals further advances flagship British Columbia project after trilateral agreement with First Nations

Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) said it has moved its flagship Lawyers project a step further towards production after striking an agreement with three First Nations on advancing the asset in British Columbia. The agreement with the Tsay Key Dene Nation, Kwadacha Nation and Takla Nation is poised to form the basis of a larger deal when Lawyers' advances towards regulatory approvals and is key towards obtaining a social license for mine permitting. READ: Benchmark Metals plans expansion drilling at Marmot zone at Lawyers, which shows same geological features as Cliff Creek "Benchmark is very encouraged to be working cooperatively with the key stakeholders in this region, clearly demonstrating the capability and strength of support from our partner First Nations," said Benchmark CEO John Williamson in a statement. "The collaborative and supportive relationships will enable continued success to advance the Lawyers Gold-Silver project to a mining decision. Benchmark is rapidly advancing its fully funded project that continues to deliver near-term results and major milestones during 2021 and 2022." Benchmark also noted that it will continue to use First Nations talent for employment and consultancy work with near-term goals, including: Fully-funded 2021 exploration program Up to 100,000 metres of expansion, definition and regional discovery drilling Potential for new discoveries Spring, 2021 - Bulk Tonnage Mineral Resource Estimate Summer, 2021 - Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) Chief Pierre from Tsay Keh Dene nation added: "Tsay Keh Dene acknowledges the ongoing efforts made by Benchmark to date to build a respectful and collaborative relationship with the Tse Keh Nay First Nations and ultimately design a project that is mutually beneficial and environmentally responsible. "Tsay Keh Dene remains ready and willing to continue working with Benchmark through the Tse Keh Nay alliance to advance the project in a collaborative and timely manner." Benchmark is focused on developing the substantial resource potential of its large Lawyers asset, which sits in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia. Contact the author at giles@proactiveinvestors.com