Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing after 27 years. Here's what it means for their foundation.

Microsoft Corp. co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda Gates, are getting divorced. The couple issued a joint statement on Monday. The Gateses said they will continue their work with the Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which they founded in 1994 and is known as one of the largest philanthropic entities in the world. The foundation had $47.85 billion in assets in 2018, and according to its website has more than 1,600 employees and issues more than $5 billion…