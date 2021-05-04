Nicki Collen leaving Atlanta Dream to become Baylor head coach

The Atlanta Dream will enter the 2021 season without a familiar face on the sidelines. Dream coach Nicki Colleen will leave to be the next head coach of Baylor University's women’s basketball team, the school announced on Monday. Colleen, who spent three seasons leading Atlanta, will replace Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey, who recently left for LSU. The Dream promoted assistant Mike Petersen to interim head coach and will lead the squad into the 2021 regular season, which begins May 14. Colleen,…