Insurance tech company Seek Now expands to Atlanta to recruit engineering talent

Seek Now Inc. opened a technical hub in Atlanta, choosing the city because of its renowned tech talent and growing reputation as an East Coast technology hub. The new office, a 4,000-square-foot space in the Salesforce building in Buckhead, signifies a rebrand for the Louisville, Ky.-based firm, which helps insurance companies process property claims. Founded in 2012, the company is focusing on refining its software, which CEO Russ Caroll says disrupted the insurance industry. Seek Now…