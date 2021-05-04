Yamiche Alcindor named as host for renowned PBS news program

Yamiche Alcindor has been named as host of "Washington Week," a news program that airs on PBS stations. She replaces Robert Costa, but the show is known better for its longtime host, Gwen Ifill, who died in 2016. Alcindor considers Ifill a mentor, she told The New York Times Tuesday. “I know how much ‘Washington Week’ meant to Gwen, and how much she put her stamp on the legacy of the show,” Alcindor said to The Times. “I also feel this incredible responsibility to think deeply about…