NA Proactive news snapshot: The Good Shroom Co, Mirasol Resources, SIGMA Lithium Resources, GreenBank Capital, Northstar Gold UPDATE …

The Good Shroom Co Inc (CVE:MUSH) announced it had struck a private labeling agreement with Good Food Marketing Corporation to produce functional beverages. Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate to manufacture and deliver three distinct functional beverages. The agreement begins this year and encompasses an initial order of 3,000 units, Montreal-based Good Shroom said in a statement. Mirasol Resources Ltd (CVE:MRZ) (OTCPINK:MRZLF) announced it will hold its annual and special general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm PST. In light of the recent Order of the Provincial Health Officer titled Gatherings and Events, the AGM will be conducted without the presence of shareholders. Shareholders are invited and encouraged to vote by proxy, and to listen and participate in (but not vote at) the AGM in real time by Microsoft Teams meeting format. The Company will not be preparing revised or supplemental proxy materials for the AGM. SIGMA Lithium Resources Corporation (CVE:SGMA) (OTCQB:SGMLF ) has revealed that it is currently holding C$46.3 million in cash and announced plans to list its common shares on a major US stock exchange, as the company continues to advance its wholly-owned Grota do Cirilo lithium project in Brazil. The company noted that during a “transformative” 2020, it further demonstrated its development, commercial and market relevance by significantly advancing its strategic goals on three fronts: near-term production at its Grota do Cirilo project scheduled for 2022; studying the viability of production expansion contemplated for 2023; and the determination of the ultimate extent and unique high-purity quality of Grota do Cirilo’s mineral resources. During the past year, SIGMA Lithium said it completed all critical field-based pre-construction activities at Grota do Cirilo within scheduled and budgeted parameters, with the release of pre-feasibility study outlining the viability of Phase 2 production planned for June. GreenBank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC) (OTCPINK:GRNBF) (FRA:2TL) announced that it has reached agreement to acquire a significant stake in CodiKoat, the UK-based producer of a patent-pending destroyer of the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus and any of its mutations, together with any other existing and novel viruses that could emerge in the future. The company noted that any surface treated with CodiKoat products instantly becomes a COVID-19-destroying medium, from touchscreen terminals, to hospital surfaces and supermarket trolley handles, as well as masks and gloves, the application instantly destroys COVID-19 and any other viruses on contact. GreenBank has reached an agreement to acquire up to an initial 15% of CodiKoat. The company will pay £540,000 (C$930,000) for 5% of CodiKoat's fully diluted share capital and has been granted a twelve-month option to acquire a further 10% of CodiKoat at the lower of a £100 million (C$172 million) valuation or the price at which CodiKoat raises any further funding. Northstar Gold Corp (CSE:NSG) (OTCMKTS:NSGCF) shares gained ground as the company revealed that second phase drilling at its flagship Miller Gold property in Ontario had expanded the near-surface Allied Syenite Gold Zone.The first phase of the program is now complete, the company said, and between March 15 and April 27 this year, eight holes for 1,990 metres (m) were sunk, following up on the 2020 near-surface bulk-tonnage Allied Syenite Gold Zone discovery. In one hole along the western flank, initial results from two samples included abundant visible gold and tellurides in a near-surface quartz vein between 14.1m to 14.2m within the first sample grading 193 grams per ton (g/t) gold over 0.6m from 14.0m to 14.6m in the Vein 2 zone. Standard Uranium Ltd (CVE:STND) (OTCQB:STTDF) (FRA:FWB:9SU) has provided an update on its plans for the upcoming phase II summer drilling program at its flagship 25,886-hectare Davidson River Uranium Project in Saskatchewan.The company in late March concluded the Phase II winter program at the project, and based on positive indications, it has decided to quadruple the summer program to 10,000 metres (m). Standard Uranium said Geotech Drilling has been selected as its new drilling partner at the project, along with Dahrouge Geological Ltd, Access Helicopters, and the team at Big Bear Lodge. Marvel Discovery Corp (CVE:MARV) (OTCPINK:IMTFF) announced that it has acquired a 100% interest in an Ontario property with proven palladium potential. The company said it has added 15 mining claims totaling just over 5,300 hectares known as the East Bull Lake Intrusive Complex, located near Elliot Lake, Ontario. East Bull Lake is part of the palladium-rich mafic intrusive East Bull Suite, which is home to the New Age Metals River Valley deposit that hosts measured and indicated resources of 99 million tons of 0.9 grams per ton (g/t) palladium equivalent and an additional inferred resource of 53 million tons grading 0.6 g/t palladium equivalent. Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing therapies for cancer and diabetes, announced that it has started clinical trial site recruitment for its upcoming Acclaim-2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Acclaim-2 is an open-label, multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial that combines Genprex’s lead drug candidate, REQORSA immunogene therapy, with Merck & Co’s Keytruda in patients with “late-stage NSCLC who are low expressors (1% to 49%) of the protein programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1),” said the company. “Our clinical team remains focused on engaging with leading clinical investigators and esteemed research institutions in order to further our mission of bringing hope to lung cancer patients who are in need of new treatment options,” Genprex CEO Rodney Varner said in a statement. Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) said it has filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements for 2020, which saw the company swing to a profit. The company reported an increase in net income to C$19.7 million in 2020, up C$28.6 million from a loss of C$8.9 million in 2019., while earnings increased year-over-year to $0.30 per share from a loss of $0.10 per share during 2019. The firm ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of C$4.5 million. Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) said it has increased its monthly dividend by 50% to $0.03 per common share, or $0.36 annually. The company noted that a $0.03 per common share monthly dividend for May 2021 is payable on May 28, 2021, to shareholders of record as of May 17, 2021. “We believe that earnings are opinion, cash is fact,” Fortitude Gold’s CEO and president, Jason Reid said in a statement. BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM), which is commercializing an innovative biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, has increased its patient case goal to at least 1,500 procedures by the end of 2021. BioSig’s non-invasive computerized technology, the PURE EP System, aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in electrophysiology. The system provides essential diagnostic signals with high clinical value in all cardiac ablations that treat irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias. Previously, the company had announced its target to complete 1,000 patient cases in 2021, having delivered 425 procedures by the end of 2020. Ridgeline Minerals Corp (CVE:RDG) (OTCQB:RDGMF) has kicked off a 3,500 metre drilling program at its Selena precious metals project in Nevada. The reverse circulation, infill and step-out drill program will try to further define the scale of the shallow-oxide silver gold discovery at Selena, which is located in White Pine County. Vancouver-based Ridgeline is targeting a maiden resource at the project by late 2022. Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF), a medical diagnostics and related solutions company, revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted it a new certificate of free sale for a second dosing regimen for Tollovid as a dietary supplement. Under the new certificate of free sale, the company is authorized to market Tollovid with a dosing regimen of 60 pills over a five-day period, equivalent to 12 pills per day. Tollovid, a mix of botanical extracts, is being targeted to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses. Tollovid’s mechanism of action is to inhibit the activity of the 3CL protease, a key protease required for the intracellular replication of coronaviruses, said the company. Todos sees this new dosing regimen for Tollovid as “optimal for supporting healthy immune function.” KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) has announced its unaudited preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2021, revealing revenue that surged 400% year-over-year. Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021, is estimated to be $410,000, a surge from $77,509 in the same period of 2020. Gross profit, meanwhile, is estimated to be $140,000 in the quarter, which would be an increase of more than 170% from $51,574 last year. “We expect strong revenue growth in the first quarter and throughout 2021, as we continue to build out our management team for mass-market applications and scaled-up manufacturing,” CEO Michael Mo said in a statement. Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (CVE:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) (FRA:32GA) has announced the promotion of Sarah Nathanson to the position of chief operating officer and corporate secretary for all Thunderbird divisions. Thunderbird said the move is part of efforts to consolidate its senior leadership team as the company continues its rapid growth in both Canada and the US. “Our decision to elevate Sarah to this critical new role is a recognition of the countless ways she has enriched our company, particularly since we went public in 2018,” Thunderbird Entertainment CEO Jennifer Twiner McCarron said in a statement. Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:BYRN) (CSE:BYRN) has announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market has approved the listing of the company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market and it expects to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, under the symbol 'BYRN'. The company said its common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB until the market close on May 4, 2021, and will continue to trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange. "The Nasdaq listing is an important milestone for Byrna and is a testament to Byrna's growth and evolution as a publicly-traded company over the last several years," said Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna in a statement. "We are enthusiastic about this listing because we believe it will help elevate the Company's public profile, expand our shareholder base, improve liquidity and enhance shareholder value." Sassy Resources Corporation (CSE:SASY) (OTCQB:SSYRF) (FRA:4E7) announced it has expanded, through its Gander Gold Corp subsidiary, the company’s Newfoundland property holdings from 156 square kilometres (sq km) to 1,381 sq km in an option agreement with famed prospector Shawn Ryan. Sassy said its acquisition of multiple new claim blocks in the province, optioned from Ryan and Wildwood Exploration Inc., establishes it and its Gander Gold subsidiary as a significant force in the Newfoundland Gold Rush triggered by New Found Gold's high-grade Keats Zone discovery. Tocvan Ventures Corp (CSE:TOC) (FRA:TV3) reported results from ongoing metallurgical work from its flagship Pilar gold-silver project in Mexico and updated on the second phase drill program there. The preliminary metallurgical results hail from two composite samples taken from a hole reported in December 2020, which hit 94.6 meters (m) at 1.6 grams per ton (g/t) gold, including 9.2m at 10.8 g/t of the yellow metal. The hole is thought to be representative of the central part of the Main Zone at Pilar. The results showed 91% recovery for the low-grade composite and 92% for the medium-grade composite. Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) announced that it has struck a two-year supply agreement with MB MEMEL GOODS, a Lithuanian company owned by principals with over 15 years of expertise and experience in gathering, processing and distributing various wild mushrooms, including Amanita Muscaria and Chaga, and wild berries. The Toronto-based health supplements company focused on the distribution of mushroom-derived products, said the deal provides for “an initial supply of 200 kilogramme of Amanita muscaria dried mushroom caps.” Psyched Wellness anticipates that the initial supply will be picked between September and December 2021 and be delivered intermittently to the company over the four-month period. Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) said it has moved its flagship Lawyers project a step further towards production after striking an agreement with three First Nations on advancing the asset in British Columbia. The agreement with the Tsay Key Dene Nation, Kwadacha Nation and Takla Nation is poised to form the basis of a larger deal when Lawyers' advances towards regulatory approvals and is key towards obtaining a social license for mine permitting. "Benchmark is very encouraged to be working cooperatively with the key stakeholders in this region, clearly demonstrating the capability and strength of support from our partner First Nations," said Benchmark CEO John Williamson in a statement. Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF), a data intelligence company driving tech innovation, said it has been chosen by Britain’s largest fuel distributor, Certas Energy UK Limited, to create a proof of concept to deploy its retail insights platform at several Certas gas stations across the UK. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company noted that the opportunity to validate its technology gives it access to the £4.5 billion UK gasoline station sector. Certas supplies around 500 Gulf and Pace branded sites and operates 100 company-owned locations in the UK, according to KPMG. The move will allow Loop to integrate its retail insights and loyalty program with Certas’ customer engagement scheme, providing Certas with a mobile-friendly platform for motorists, said the company. Predictiv AI Inc (CVE:PAI) (OTCMKTS:INOTF) (FRA:71TA) has announced that its channel reseller partner MCL Sustainable Cleaning Solutions (MCL), is showcasing its high-capacity walk-through temperature scanning system, ThermalPass, as its anchor product in a product bundling offer to help companies maintain “a healthy office environment at an affordable entry price.” The Toronto-based company said that MCL has bundled “eight specialized supplies and technologies” to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at offices, schools, sports arenas, and other indoor spaces, for a low monthly payment of $499 over a 60-month term, or discounted packaged pricing. Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (FRA:BMVB) announced plans to launch a beta test of XEO, its second screen gamified rewards platform, at the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders middleweight boxing title fight at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on May 8. Versus is working with the marketing firm Frias Agency and Crush, the soda brand from Keurig Dr. Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) (FRA:DP5). XEO will allow Crush to create a unique engagement experience for fans watching the fight live, both in-stadium or watching on DAZN pay-per-view. More than 60,000 fans are expected to be in attendance, the company said, making the Canelo-Saunders fight the most-attended US sporting event since the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdowns began in March 2020. Vox Royalty Corp (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) posted revenue of C$668,600 during the first quarter, placing it in line to hit its full-year guidance of between C$1.7 million to C$2.5 million. The preliminary revenue figure – a record for the young company – was solely derived from royalties rather than streams, according to a statement. As a result, the cash operating margin was 100% for the quarter. Vox told investors that its quarterly revenue was thanks in part to “increased royalty-linked production” by Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) (OTCMKTS:MALRF) (FRA:F5J) and record iron ore prices at Koolyanobbing. Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) has announced the appointment of corporate finance veteran Tamara Seymour to its board of directors. Seymour replaces John Liatos, who will continue in his role as Kintara's senior vice president of business development, the company noted. "We are delighted to welcome Tamara to the Board of Directors as she brings exceptional healthcare sector experience as an accomplished financial and operational executive," Kintara CEO Saiid Zarrabian said in a statement. Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) announced a five-year partnership with Como Health LLC, doing business as 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis, which will see Heritage produce branded products for medical cannabis consumers in the US state of Missouri. Under the partnership agreement, Heritage will supply production equipment to 3Fifteen, provide training and supervision of staff on its proprietary methods of extraction and oil production, and shelf minimums with be granted for Heritage’s branded products in 3Fifteen’s Missouri dispensaries. Talon Metals Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO) has revealed that it continues to intersect high-grade mineralization outside of the current resource area at its Tamarack nickel project in Minnesota. The junior company said new intercepts showed high-grade nickel-copper mineralization at shallow depths at the CGO East area around 700 metres northeast of Tamarack’s resource. Assay results included 30.3 meters grading 1.3% nickel (Ni) and 0.6% copper (Cu), including 5.1 meters grading 5% Ni, 1.7% Cu starting at 171.26 meters. Green Battery Minerals Inc (CVE:GEM) (OTCMKTS:GBMIF) (FRA:BR2) has hired independent engineering consultant Norda Stelo to carry out an environmental gap analysis (EGA) report on its wholly-owned Berkwood graphite project in Quebec - a key step in the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) process and any potential mining decision. The study looks at social, economic and environmental considerations, including soil, hydrogeology and groundwater quality and planning of the project management. Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) (FRA:2RJ), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data, and services for brands worldwide, has partnered with Infinite Leap as a reseller of its digital front door on mobile. “Providing our clients with Phunware’s feature-rich digital front door on mobile is a natural extension of our industry-leading real-time technologies and services that help optimize critical healthcare operations like asset management, environmental monitoring, and patient flow,” said Mark Rheault, CEO of Infinite Leap, in a statement. Klondike Gold Corp (CVE:KG) (OTCPINK:KDKGF) (FRA:LBDP) told investors that this year's first phase diamond drill program is expected to begin soon at its 586 square kilometers (sq km) Klondike District project in Yukon, starting at the historic the Virgin/Lindow target areas. The area lies 10km north from the Lone Star and Stander Zones, and 6km from the company's office in Dawson City. The targets consist of the Virgin Mine and the Lindow Showing, which are 2km apart from each other along Bear Creek, one of the significant placer gold-producing creeks during the famous Klondike gold rush. Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) has announced it will reactivate a clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and potential efficacy of its veterinary ophthalmic drug PPP-003v as a treatment of indolent corneal ulcers in companion animals. The company’s announcement comes after it received authorization from the Veterinary Drugs Directorate of Health Canada for a one-year extension to continue the clinical trial. In partnership with a clinical veterinary ophthalmologist team, Tetra said it had initiated a pilot phase clinical trial in domestic dogs as a proof-of-concept for its PPP-003v drug candidate for eye pain. While the completion of enrollment was planned by April 30, 2020, the trial was halted due to COVID-19 measures, which restricted the ability of owners to bring their pets to the veterinary clinic for trial procedures. Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCQB:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) has reported on a new epithermal target called Kuripan in its Lost Cities-Cutucu Project in southeastern Ecuador. The company said gold has been panned from streams that drain the target area with silica veinlets that have typical epithermal characteristics and occur in volcanic tuff. It added that results from stream sediment sampling show that, in addition to gold and silver, the area is enriched in pathfinder elements such as naturally occurring arsenic and antimony. Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) announced that its ongoing expansion to triple the size of its KAI Medical Laboratory has officially hit the halfway mark. KAI Lab, a diagnostics laboratory in Dallas, was acquired by Empower Clinics in October to advance the company's COVID-19 national testing program for enterprise clients, including movie and television studios and the travel industry. The facility experienced significant growth in its first quarter under Empower, the company said, as fourth-quarter COVID-19 test units exceeded 6,000, far surpassing the 1,300 total units prior to acquisition. Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (FRA:G3U) announced that two experienced executives, Trudy M. Curran and Dana Williams, have been nominated to become board directors at the miner's upcoming AGM. Curran was recognized as one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada in 2012 and is currently serving as a board director at Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) (FRA:B5X) and as a member of the board of commissioners at the Alberta Securities Commission. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) has announced that it will release its first-quarter 2021 results on Thursday, May 13, 2021, after the market close. The company will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4.30pm EDT to discuss the results with analysts. Management on the call will include Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan and CFO Brian Brown. The call and webcast will be available via: Webcast: ir.codiagnostics.com on the Events & Webcasts page; Conference Call: 877-317-6789 (domestic) or 412-317-6789 (international). For those unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be recorded and later made available on the company’s website. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) said it will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 4.30pm Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, which will be issued via press release prior to the call. Duos management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period. Dial-in details are: US 877-407-3088; International 201-389-0927; Confirmation code 13719502. The conference call will be broadcast live via telephone and available for online replay via the investor section of the company's website: https://ir.duostechnologies.com/ Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) has said it will announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, before the market opens on Monday, May 17, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 8.30am ET on the same day to discuss the results. Registration for the webcast and conference call will be available on May 11, 2021 at www.forian.com/investors. The earnings release along with a replay of the call promptly following its conclusion will be available at the same site. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) has announced that it will host a conference call at 11.00am Eastern Time on Thursday, May 6, 2021. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2243/41236 or on the company’s website at www.perma-fix.com. The conference call will also be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-876-9173 for US callers, or +1 785-424-1667 for international callers. The conference call will be led by Mark J. Duff, Perma-Fix chief executive officer, Dr Louis F. Centofanti, executive vice president of Strategic Initiatives, and Ben Naccarato, executive vice president and chief financial officer. A webcast will also be archived on the company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Thursday, May 13, 2021, and can be accessed by calling: 877-481-4010 for US callers, or 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 41236. WeedMD Inc. (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE) has announced that George Scorsis, its CEO and executive chairman, and the company’s newly appointed CFO Beth Carreon are scheduled to present at Canaccord Genuity’s 5th Annual Global Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 3.30pm ET. The conference will be held via webcast and a presentation link will be provided on WeedMD’s Investor Events page closer to the date, along with a post-event replay option. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WeedMD, investors can contact KCSA Strategic Communications at weedmd@kcsa.com or Canaccord Genuity directly at nmiller@cgf.com. Aurelius Minerals Inc. (CVE:AUL) said it has received the requisite approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and completed the consolidation of the outstanding capital of the company on the basis of 10 existing common shares for one new consolidated common share. The consolidation will be effective at the open of the market on May 4, 2021. The company will not change its name as part of the consolidation but will issue new share certificates under a new CUSIP number. The company's common shares will continue to trade on the Exchange under its current symbol, "AUL". Bragg Gaming Group Inc (CVE:BRAG) said it has rolled back its common shares on a 1-new-for-10-old basis, effective at the open on May 5, 2021. The shares will continue trading under the symbol BRAG. Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG) said it has acquired an additional 2,212,389 common shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. under a debt settlement agreement announced by Trifecta on April 22, 2021, at a deemed price of $0.113 per share to satisfy the $250,000 payment to Silver Range provided for in Trifecta's July 7, 2020, property purchase agreement under which Trifecta agreed to purchase a 100% interest in the Yuge property located in northern Nevada. Immediately prior to its acquisition of shares, Silver Range held 4,997,611 common shares of Trifecta. Following it, Silver Range currently has ownership of and control over 7,210,000 common shares of Trifecta, representing approximately 12.0% of Trifecta's currently issued and outstanding common shares. Silver Range said it has acquired the shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Silver Range may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities of Trifecta or continue to hold its current position. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) announced that it has acquired more than 10% of the issued outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF). On May 3, 2021, Sundial acquired 538,400 Valens common shares at a price of $3.663 each for total consideration of $1.972 million. Immediately before the completion of the transaction, Sundial owned 15,501,800 Valens common shares, representing approximately 9.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis as of April 14, 2021. Following the completion of the latest transaction, Sundial now owns 16,040,200 Valens common shares, representing approximately 10.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis as of April 14, 2021. Sundial's average cost base for the common shares is $2.670 each. Sundial said it has acquired the securities for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership in Valens' securities, whether in transactions over the open market, by privately negotiated arrangements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.