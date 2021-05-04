Inslee pauses Covid reopening plan for 2 weeks; counties to remain in current phase

Washington has paused its pandemic reopening plan for two weeks statewide, Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday. Under the pause to Inslee's "Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery" plan, every county in the state will remain in its current phase of reopening. "If we can pause and prevent some disruption to our economy, we think that this is a reasonable step to take," Inslee told reporters in an online media briefing, adding his approach has led to lower death rates. "Compared to other states, we've…