Robinhood fires back at Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger

Robinhood took the gloves off after legendary investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger attacked the brokerage upstart at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting May 1. “The old guard of investing is at it again,” Jacqueline Ortiz Ramsay said in a blog post. “If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing. “At Robinhood, we’re not going to sit back while…