Calima Energy initiated with substantial valuation upside by Auctus Advisors

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) is one of the cheapest Canada-focused oil and gas names according to Auctus Advisors, which has initiated coverage on Calima. The report was published a few days before Calima resumed trading on the ASX as a conventional oil and gas producer focused on generating free cash flow from the development of assets in western Canada. The following is an extract from Auctus’ report: Calima Energy is an Australia listed ~US$50 mm market cap low risk conventional oil producer with ~26 mmboe WI 2P reserves in Canada and ~2.6 mboe/d WI production. Calima has taken advantage of the troubled Canadian oil sector to acquire the highly indebted Blackspur Oil at a very favourable price. With a prudently levered balance sheet and no exploration risk, the initial focus is to (1) >2x production by YE22 and (2) aggressively develop highly economic reserves that have been booked conservatively. Calima also offers exposure to ~1.5 tcf contingent resources in the Montney fairway (British Columbia), an area in which recent consolidation has taken place ahead of the completion of a large LNG export facility. Our A$0.035 per share target price reflects our ReNAV and implies over 5x upside. Production and reserves growth on conventional assets Brooks and Thorsby are two shallow producing fields (50-70% oil) in Alberta with ~60 producing wells and 26 mmboe 2P reserves reflecting 63 future drilling locations. Drilling 9 of these locations is forecasted to boost production to 3.5 mboe/d by YE21 and a further 15 wells could increase production to 5.5 mboe/d by YE22. With drilling cost of US$1.0-$2.5 mm per well, the production is highly cash generative even at WTI Full Article