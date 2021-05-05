What you need to know about property tax reassessments in 2021

In Missouri, 2021 is a property tax reassessment year. As always, this could mean an increase in your tax liability. With the added effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on property values to consider, this also means that properties could be reduced in value by the assessor. However, whether they will be reduced enough to reflect the economic problems caused by the pandemic remains to be seen. Regardless of what the assessor decides, each assessment should be reviewed for accuracy in the current market…