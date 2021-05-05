Snowline Gold taps prominent geologist Dr Craig Hart as board chairman as it advances its Yukon projects

Snowline Gold Corp (CSE:SGD) (OTCPINK:SNWGF) announced that it has appointed industry veteran and prominent geologist Dr Craig Hart as the chairman of the company’s board as the gold exploration company expands its projects in Yukon's Selwyn Basin. Dr Hart was a founding geologist of the Yukon Geological Survey and former head of its Mineral Services division. Over a 14-year span, he undertook regional mapping and metallogenic surveys. More recently, he was director of MDRU-Mineral Deposit Research Unit at the University of British Columbia. Here he facilitated industry-sponsored mineral exploration research and training projects on regional metallogeny, gold and porphyry copper systems, and the development of innovative exploration methods. Dr Hart raised over $20 million to support training for more than 40 graduate students and 20 senior researchers. READ: Snowline Gold significantly expands property holdings in Yukon's Selwyn Basin At MDRU and during a previous tenure with the Yukon Geological Survey, Dr Hart played a leading role in developing gold deposit models that are highly relevant to Snowline's project portfolio, noted the company. In addition, Dr Hart has almost 40 Yukon field seasons under his belt. In a statement, Dr Hart said: "I'm excited to join Snowline's board as chairman to further develop our company as we explore our flagship Einarson and Rogue projects in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.” “There is a ton of talent and enthusiasm in the team, and combined with the exciting project portfolio, I'm confident that we will make significant advances on several properties during the upcoming exploration season." Dr Hart was a Top 5 finisher and Audience Choice winner at the Integra Gold Rush Challenge in 2016, given the Boldy Award winner by the Geological Association of Canada in 2005, and named Distinguished Lecturer for the Society of Exploration Geologists in 2011. He also received the Distinguished Lecturer Award from the Canadian Institute of Mining in 2021. Separately, Snowline said that during its May 4 annual general meeting (AGM), its shareholders elected Nikolas Matysek, J Scott Berdahl, Sarah Weber, Gunther Roehlig, and Dr Hart as directors for the following year. They also voted to expand the board seats to five to accommodate Dr Hart. They reappointed Hay & Watson as the company’s auditor. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at uttara@proactiveinvestors.com Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive