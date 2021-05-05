Ready to get back to the office? Denver leaders are pushing for it

It’s time to go back to the office. That’s the message of Denver’s Ready, a new campaign launched by Downtown Denver Partnership, Garry Community Investments, COVIDCheck Colorado, the City and County of Denver and RTD. The campaign is encouraging employers and employees to return to work in downtown Denver, which is also home to many businesses that were unable to move to 100% remote work during the Covid-19 pandemic and rely on a bustling workforce to thrive. “With rising downtown…