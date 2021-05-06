Google is embracing remote work post-pandemic, CEO Pichai says

Googlers will continue to be able to work remotely after the Covid pandemic ends. Google LLC announced Wednesday its expectation that, as its offices reopen, most employees will work in them about three days per week, working from home or wherever they'd like the other two days. Additionally, it will allow some employees to work completely remotely and still others to relocate to different offices around the globe. “The future of work is flexibility,” company CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog…