Rio Tinto investors revolt against ex-CEO pay after cave blast crisis
Rio Tinto investors have opposed a lucrative exit package given to the miner’s ex-CEO despite the blasting of the Juukan Gorge occurring under his watch.Full Article
Shareholders voted against outgoing boss's $10m bonus after sacred Aboriginal shelters were destroyed.