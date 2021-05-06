Jack Nathan Medical says subsidiary JNH Medico Mexico to add 153 new locations for medical clinic expansion throughout the country

Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (CVE:JNH) (OTCQB:JNHMF) has said its subsidiary JNH Medico Mexico S.A. DE C.V. has signed an addendum to its ongoing Master Service Agreement (MSA) which now gives Jack Nathan Health an additional 153 new locations for medical clinic expansion, throughout the country. This brings the company’s total number of future clinics in Mexico to 203, all corporately owned and operated. JNH Medico Mexico is a provider of primary care medical clinics located in Walmart Supercentres and other Walmart Mexico formats under the Jack Nathan Health brands. The company said this planned rapid expansion represents the most significant growth expansion in its history and positions it to have a significant presence as a provider of accessible healthcare services in Mexico. The planning and opening of new clinics will begin immediately and build on the company’s 18 existing clinics, it added READ: Jack Nathan Health says subsidiary Writi secures software installation for 15 new Long-Term Care homes with more than 1,650 beds “This landmark expansion is a giant leap forward to revolutionizing health care in Mexico. It is tremendous news for both citizens and visitors to Mexico. Jack Nathan Health, in partnership with Walmart, is now positioning itself to become the largest physician-serviced health care network in Mexico. Walmart Mexico services communities in which we operate," said Jack Nathan chairman and chief executive officer George Barakat in a statement. "The addition of a country-wide Telemedicine operation onboarding to all Walmart Mexico online brands, further extends our reach by providing convenience and care to underserviced communities, aging demographics and taking care of loved ones. All by providing instant access. Providing expanded access to quality healthcare services is critical to preventative health and wellness. “This expansion more than 10 folds our footprint both physically and digitally within a vast region where there is incredible demand, amidst significant shortages for quality healthcare. This surging demand, coupled with our ability to quickly open new clinics, is expected to result in sustainable revenue and a noticeably short time to achieve accretive clinic operations. We are proud to move this initiative forward as it positively impacts the communities it serves and the physician opportunities it represents. This massive expansion also represents significant employment opportunities for citizens in Mexico. At Jack Nathan Health, we believe that we are going to ‘Revolutionize Health Care’ as we embark on this historic growth phase.," he added. Jack Nathan Health provides a wide range of health care services at its Mexican locations, all located within Walmart stores that also provide access to ample parking, on-site pharmacy, grocery, and retail. Clinics provide communities with increased access to consistent, quality, affordable healthcare, including primary and family healthcare. The new JNH clinics in Mexico will reach a wide range of population and will provide access to quality healthcare for people living in rural areas, tourist destinations, small, mid, and large-sized cities. This expansion will be the first step towards the creation of a new ecosystem in Mexico based on a patient-centered model. Laura Camacho, country manager of Jack Nathan Health Mexico commented: “Our state-of-the-art clinics, along with Telemedicine services, bring significant access and growth to innovative healthcare solutions. Coupled with the convenience of being located inside Walmart, ample access to parking, and other amenities, this expansion is fulfilling Jack Nathan Health's mission to provide a full circle of care that enables people to live their best lives.” Jack Nathan Medical Corp., operating as Jack Nathan Health is one of Canada’s largest health care networks. Jack Nathan Health is an innovative health care company that is improving access for millions of patients by co-locating physician and ancillary medical services conveniently located inside Walmart stores. The company was established in 2006 and continues to expand its international footprint, delivering exceptional, state-of-the-art, turn-key medical centres in 76 Walmart locations across Canada including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as in Mexico. Contact the author at jon.hopkins@proactiveinvestors.com