Organic Garage says Future of Cheese to embark on production with a top Canadian plant-based food manufacturer

Organic Garage Ltd (CVE:OG) (FRA:9CW1) (OTCQX:OGGFF), one of Canada's top organic grocers, has revealed that its newly acquired plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc, has struck a commercial manufacturing agreement with Ontario-based Flamaglo Foods Limited. The company has been working closely with the team at Flamaglo Foods over the last two months at their HACCP certified facility to ensure all aspects of the manufacturing process follow the strictest level of quality and controls. "This includes ingredient sourcing, batch testing, product manufacturing, packaging, storage and fulfillment," said the company. All recipes and formulations will remain proprietary, and Flamaglo Foods has executed a confidentiality agreement related to the production and manufacturing of Future of Cheese products. "Selecting a domestic manufacturing partner with the highest level of proven experience, knowledge and success in the plant-based food sector is a significant milestone for the company. It allows us to commence production of our initial line of products with confidence," Future of Cheese president Jen Wojtaszek said in a statement. Flamaglo Foods is a family-owned company with deep roots in the manufacturing and production of plant-based dairy alternatives, recognized since the launch of the founder's first consumer brand, Yoso, in 1998. Yoso yogurts, dips, spreads and other products are sold in over 2,000 retail locations across Canada through a well-established distribution network. Yoso and Flamaglo Foods co-founder Francis Lo said: "My team and I are excited about the collaboration with Future of Cheese, and we look forward to working together to help transform their well-developed vision and recipes into exceptional products ready for the rapidly growing plant-based consumer market." Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The leading independent organic grocer is focused on offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at affordable prices.