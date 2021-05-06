European Metals Holdings submits environmental impact documents to Czech government, updates on drilling

European Metals Holdings Ltd (ASX:EMH)(LON:EMH)(NASDAQ:ERPNF) has submitted documentation related to its environmental impact assessment for the Cinovec lithium project to the Czech Ministry of the Environment. The company also put out results on the current nineteen-hole resource drilling programme at Cinovec. Drilling of seventeen of the nineteen holes has been completed and the eighteenth hole is currently underway. "We are pleased to report that submission of the EIA to the Czech Government fulfils a critical path item in relation to finalising the approval for the Cinovec mine,” said European Metals executive chairman Keith Coughlan. “We anticipate that the process will enable European Metals and its joint venture partner CEZ to actively engage with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that all affected parties are consulted and all viewpoints are actively considered. With regard to the drill results, we advise that the interim results of the current drilling programme at Cinovec are either in line with, or better than our expectations.” The primary purpose of the programme is to convert a larger portion of the resource to the measured category to provide greater certainty of the financial model and security to the financiers the company is currently in discussions with. The zinnwaldite concentrate produced from Cinovec requires only roasting, compared to the calcination and roasting required of processing spodumene. This will have the effect of considerably reducing greenhouse gas emissions of the project when compared to spodumene projects. The current drill programme has been planned to define blocks of resource for the first five years of mining within the Cinovec-South area, with a goal to convert the resource from indicated to measured category. The holes have been terminated in ore, consistent with the aim of targeting the first five years of resource blocks for the mine.