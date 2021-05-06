NA Proactive news snapshot: Organic Garage, Jack Nathan Medical, Great Panther Mining, Information Services Corporation …

Organic Garage Ltd (CVE:OG) (FRA:9CW1) (OTCQX:OGGFF), one of Canada’s top organic grocers, has revealed that its newly acquired plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc, has struck a commercial manufacturing agreement with Ontario-based Flamaglo Foods Limited. The company has been working closely with the team at Flamaglo Foods over the last two months at their HACCP certified facility to ensure all aspects of the manufacturing process follow the strictest level of quality and controls. “This includes ingredient sourcing, batch testing, product manufacturing, packaging, storage and fulfillment,” said the company. All recipes and formulations will remain proprietary, and Flamaglo Foods has executed a confidentiality agreement related to the production and manufacturing of Future of Cheese products. Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (CVE:JNH) (OTCQB:JNHMF) has said its subsidiary JNH Medico Mexico S.A. DE C.V. has signed an addendum to its ongoing Master Service Agreement (MSA) which now gives Jack Nathan Health an additional 153 new locations for medical clinic expansion, throughout the country. This brings the company’s total number of future clinics in Mexico to 203, all corporately owned and operated. JNH Medico Mexico is a provider of primary care medical clinics located in Walmart Supercentres and other Walmart Mexico formats under the Jack Nathan Health brands. The company said this planned rapid expansion represents the most significant growth expansion in its history and positions it to have a significant presence as a provider of accessible healthcare services in Mexico. The planning and opening of new clinics will begin immediately and build on the company’s 18 existing clinics, it added. Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (FRA:G3U) saw firmer metals prices and a weaker Brazilian real help it to post a solid set of first-quarter results. The gold and silver producer, which operates mines in Brazil and Mexico, posted revenue of US$52.5 million for the three months to March 31, 2021, up 9% from US$48 million in the first quarter of 2020. The net loss came in at US$331,000 compared to a net loss of US$40.4 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Information Services Corporation (TSE:ISV) reported a 57% year-over-year increase in its first-quarter 2021 profit to $5.5 million, or $0.31 per share, as revenue for the period rose 32% to $39.1 million. The company noted its Registry Operations performed well over the past three quarters, climbing 24% to $19.2 million, and said its indicators suggest that volumes should remain steady despite the pandemic. Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (FRA:C5B) (OTCQB:BKLLF) has announced that in the face of industry-wide supply delays, it has amended its old agreement for bit mining infrastructure, to ensure “certainty on timing, as well as greater profitability with the same number of rigs.” Codebase CEO George Tsafalas said in a statement: "We have been working extensively with our supplier in the face of industry-wide delays resulting from high demand, and now have amended the agreement signed earlier this year to secure the initial rigs for delivery to the hosting facility within 60 days.” Thanks to the changes, Codebase will now receive for the same price, 115 Bitmain Antminer S17+ 76Th miners, replacing the previously announced Canaan A1246 miners. “The new Bitmain rigs are comparable to the previously expected Canaan miners,” said the company. Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) (FRA:45O) is poised to carry out the first-in-human trial of its Tissue Genesis Icellator2 to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) after receiving the go-ahead from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The cell and gene therapies (CGTs) focused biotech described being granted the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for the pilot trial as a 'significant milestone' for the company. The FDA approval covers a study of 21 patients at one clinical site in the US. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) has announced that its flagship BIOSt Nematicide seed treatment product achieved an outstanding climate impact score of 9.8 out of 10. The company said the Climate Impact Study showed that BIOSt Nematicide reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 85% in soybeans and 87% in corn compared with conventional pesticides. The independent study, conducted by Boundless Impact Research & Analytics, assessed GHG emissions, human and environmental safety, and product performance against similar conventional and biological pesticides used in seed treatment, Marrone Bio added. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (NASDAQ:PESI) (FRA:PFX1) announced its financial results and provided a business update, telling investors it sees “significant pent-up demand'' that will drive revenue in the back half of 2021. The company said it is advancing multiple initiatives within its treatment segment, which handles a magnitude of contaminated wastes for economic and compliant disposal. That said, the segment was hindered to some degree by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the first quarter, Perma-Fix’s CEO explained. “As anticipated, we experienced weakness in our treatment segment due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in delayed shipments,” CEO Mark Duffy said in a statement. “Partially offsetting this weakness, we achieved modest growth in our services segment revenue despite delays throughout the industry in awarding procurements, also due to the pandemic. Nevertheless, we remain optimistic, as we have begun to see a return to normalization.” Predictmedix Inc (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) has announced the deployment of its sophisticated Safe Entry Stations at the Aster Garden Optima Living Community, in Edmonton. The Toronto-based artificial intelligence (AI) company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare, said the technology deployment is in partnership with Optima Living, Connectus Global, and Juiceworks Exhibits. The move marks Predictmedix’s entry into the “long-term care and assisted living sectors” in North America, which have been hit hard by the pandemic. GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (OTCQB:GRSLF) announced it now owns 100% of the promising San Marcial project after finalizing a deal with SSR Mining Ltd. San Marcial is a near-surface, high-grade silver-lead-zinc open pit-amenable project in Mexico with a 36-million-ounce silver equivalent indicated resource and another 11 million ounces in the inferred category. The junior company made the final option payment of C$2.5 million and issued 1.5 million shares to SSR Mining, it said in a release. SSR’s subsidiary Silver Standard México was also granted a 0.75% net smelter returns royalty. Ayurcann Holdings Corp (CSE:AYUR) announced that it has formed a new advisory board consisting of cannabis and non-cannabis sector professionals. Ayurcann said the role of the advisors will be to provide guidance relating to the company’s strategic plans and initiatives, as well as highlight potential key areas of opportunity within the industry. “We are thrilled to be officially launching the Ayurcann Advisory Board. The Executive Team has taken several months carefully selecting this group of top professionals who each bring unique strengths and backgrounds to the company,” Ayurcann Holdings CEO Igal Sudman said in a statement. CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) told investors it has started a commercial feasibility study of its technology with partner Rika Biotech Ltd at a tomato greenhouse in the UK - a market, which is set to rapidly expand due to Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. The feasibility study will last a year and aims to assess tomato yield in particular during the spring through fall months when the greenhouse is venting. It will also look at the Perimeter Protection benefit with respect to reducing the spread of powdery mildew and to mull the reduction in CO2 usage costs. The firm's CO2 Delivery Solutions system is set to revolutionize the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry due to its ability to suppress pathogens and reduce CO2 gas and energy usage. Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) reported yet more drill results from its 2020 Fall program at the flagship Parbec open-pit gold deposit in Quebec. Four holes were reported in the statement and all returned 'gold values of interest', the company said. Highlight assays included 7.03 grams per ton (g/t) gold over 0.5 metres (m) from 76.4m depth in one hole, which tested historic (1940s) reported mineralization. Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, has announced the start of the REBORN1 clinical trial. The trial is designed to evaluate the effect of the company's inhaled proprietary drug formulation, QIXLEEF, against an immediate-release oral morphine sulfate on the onset of pain relief in people living with cancer. QIXLEEF is a botanical drug product with a "fixed ratio" of THC and CBD and is inhaled through a Class 2 medical device vaporizer. American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), a next-generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, has decided to significantly expand an existing sponsored research program with Purdue University specific to the purification of critical and rare earth elements (REE). The company, in conjunction with its previously announced acquisition of certain licenses associated with the separation and purification of REEs using ligand assisted displacement (LAD) chromatography, had entered into an initial sponsored research program with Purdue to refine the Purdue-developed process and technology specific to the recycling of permanent magnets for its REEs. Given the early success of its research program, American Resources said it now has entered into an expanded agreement to further refine the LAD chromatography process and technology to also include the recycling, reprocessing, and purification of critical and REEs from lithium-ion batteries as well as coal waste and by-products. Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CNSX:HEAT.CN) (OTCMKTS:HLRTF) (FRA:7HIA.F) has announced that David Farrell has joined the company as a strategic advisor to help guide innovation mapping and drive business expansion efforts. The company noted that Farrell brings over 25 years of corporate and investment banking industry experience, having successfully negotiated, orchestrated and closed more than US$25 billion worth of M&A and structured financing transactions throughout his career. Working closely with the Hillcrest Executive Team, he will focus on identifying, negotiating and implementing company-building transactions including joint ventures, acquisitions and business optimization. The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) has announced a slew of management team and board of directors moves, including the appointments of Sunil Gandhi as its CFO and Adam Shea as its Chief Commercial Officer, both effective May 17. The company also said it has nominated Guy Beaudin, senior partner at RHR International, and Drew Wolff, former VP and CFO of international and channel development at Starbucks Coffee Company, for election to its board of directors. Voting will occur at Valens’ annual meeting of shareholders on May 25. NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (FRA:N29) said that the Canadian Higher Education Information Technology Conference (CANHEIT) has selected the company’s Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) to host the virtual 2021 conference from May 31-June 4. As the only national conference for IT professionals in higher education in Canada, the company said CANHEIT brings together staff, managers, and senior administrators responsible for the management and evolution of their campus information, learning systems, and digital infrastructure to collaborate and showcase best practices. This year’s virtual conference will be hosted in partnership with Concordia University and CUCCIO and includes major sponsors such as Amazon, Dell, and D2L. HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB:HLYK) has announced the release of its recent "Future of Healthcare" summit in a virtual format https://www.futureofhealthcaresummit.com. The event, held at the Arthrex Campus in Naples, Florida, from March 15-17, 2021, brought thought leaders from around the world to Naples for a three-day event focusing on emerging healthcare technologies. The virtual summit featured twenty-nine lectures from leading experts in their fields covering: stem cells, regenerative medicine, anti-aging, cancer diagnosis, artificial intelligence, and advanced DNA testing. HealthLynked's dedication to improving healthcare recognizes that the education of patients and healthcare providers is an important part of their mission and their HealthLynked University website currently hosts over 100 educational videos on a wide range of medical topics. Dr Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked commented: "The Future of Healthcare Summit was a huge success and the feedback we have received on the lectures and content has been exceptional. We have had many requests for the content to be made available by healthcare providers and others who were unable to attend due to COVID. The Virtual Summit was created to make the event available to a much larger audience. We plan to continue hosting the event in Naples on an annual basis and expect an even larger audience in 2022." All twenty-nine lectures can be viewed by going to https://www.futureofhealthcaresummit.com. Registration for the virtual summit is only $49.99. Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) has said it will host its first quarter 2021 earnings and business update call on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 8.30am ET. Richard Carter, CEO of Bragg, along with chief financial officer Ronen Kannor and chief strategy officer Yaniv Spielberg, will host the call. Dial-in information: Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 844.965.3274; Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 639.491.2382; Conference ID: 8473511. A replay of the call will be available for seven days following the conclusion of the live call: Replay Dial-In Number: 1.800.585.8367 or 1.416.621.4642; Conference ID: 8473511 GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, noted that the company has been featured on SeekingAlpha.com as a leading cybersecurity and Internet privacy leader serving customers worldwide. The article can be viewed by using the following link: https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/48200752-small-cap-it/5586518-globex-data-leading-cybersecurity-and-internet-privacy-provider-serving-customers-worldwide VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) has said it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 8.00am Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021, in addition to providing a business update. Cameron Reynolds, VolitionRx president and chief executive officer will host the call along with Terig Hughes, chief financial officer and Scott Powell, executive vice president, Investor Relations. The call will provide an update on recent developments and Volition's activities, including details of new and ongoing clinical trials, important events which have taken place in the first quarter of 2021, and milestones for 2021 and beyond. Dial-in details are: US & Canada Dial-in: 1-877-407-9716 (toll free); UK Dial-in: 0 800 756 3429 (toll free); Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779; Conference ID: 13719633. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Volition's corporate website at http://ir.volition.com. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until May 26, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) in the US and Canada and 1-412-317-6671 (toll) internationally; replay pin number 13719633 OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM), the operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, has announced that Belo Sun Mining Corp. (TSX:BSX) (OTCQX:BSXGF), a Canadian based gold exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market and has today upgraded from the OTC Pink market. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their US investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the US. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. "Belo Sun is pleased to be joining the OTCQX Best Market and improving access to our American shareholders. Our team is focused on carefully advancing the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project while meeting and exceeding all social, environmental and health and safety protocols and considering the best interests of all stakeholders," said Peter Tagliamonte, president and CEO of Belo Sun.