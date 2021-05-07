Blanks leading Milwaukee Film’s efforts to engage all groups of people

Blanks leading Milwaukee Film’s efforts to engage all groups of people

For two years, Milwaukee Film's Geraud Blanks worked seven days a week, 365 days a year with no exaggeration. He was in the doctoral program at Northwestern University, building the Black Lens program with the local nonprofit and developing what is now the Cultures & Communities initiative. He was in Milwaukee Film's office every weekend for 10-12 hours, getting there in the morning and leaving late at night.

