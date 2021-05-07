Blanks leading Milwaukee Film’s efforts to engage all groups of people
For two years, Milwaukee Film's Geraud Blanks worked seven days a week, 365 days a year with no exaggeration. He was in the doctoral program at Northwestern University, building the Black Lens program with the local nonprofit and developing what is now the Cultures & Communities initiative. He was in Milwaukee Film's office every weekend for 10-12 hours, getting there in the morning and leaving late at night.