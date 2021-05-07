This approach to career or organizational success is worth examaning

With Covid chaos, many are questioning when things will return to normal. Probably no one really knows, and few politicians are willing to “risk” a guess. It’s a holding pattern for all working Americans. But you can start your readiness recovery now. Be proactive, prepare. Review the questions below, add your own. Dig deep for the truth and don’t gloss over deficiencies. Face your reality. Take action to brighten your future and overcome barriers. Am I a 100% performer? If you’ve…