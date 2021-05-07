Bill.com acquires expense management software provider Divvy
Bill.com, a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Divvy in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $2.5 billion. Divvy is a leader in spend management that modernizes finance for business by combining expense management software and smart corporate cards into a single platform.Full Article