XPhyto establishes a proof-of-concept station for its 25-minute point-of-care COVID-19 PCR test in Germany

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp (CSE:XPHY) (OTCQB:XPHYF)( FRA:4XT) revealed that it has kicked off a pilot project with its rapid coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR test in a point-of-care (POC) setting in Germany. The Vancouver-based bioscience accelerator's Covid-ID Lab test was recently approved in Europe and offers the accuracy of a PCR test in 25 minutes flat. During the pilot, the "validated workflows for the test including the mobile collection and processing of patient samples will be optimized," said the company. XPhyto's clinical partner for the project is Spitzweg Apotheke, a well-known pharmacy in Langen near Frankfurt, currently running a COVID-19 test center at a clinic, where it also provides pharmacy services for cancer patients. READ: XPhyto Therapeutics pursues market access in Israel for its rapid 25-minute Covid-ID Lab test "With a specialized oncology pharmacy, many of our customers are in the COVID-19 high-risk group. For these patients, their families and their close contacts, fast and reliable diagnostics are critical to ensure safety," Gabor Perl, who is the head of the Spitzweg Apotheke, said in a statement. "PCR tests are the diagnostic gold standard for COVID-19. They provide high sensitivity and specificity. We are pleased to take part in this pilot project and now offer our high-risk-group customers access to a rapid PCR test with immediate results. This is an opportunity for best-in-class healthcare delivery." The company said the lab equipment required for the project is "installed and operating." The pharmacy professionals responsible for processing samples using Covid-ID Lab have completed all necessary training, it added. "Offering Covid-ID Lab to patients in Germany is a significant milestone. The test has gone from concept to commercial use in less than 12 months," pointed out XPhyto Therapeutics CEO Hugh Rogers. "Covid-ID Lab is designed to be one of the fastest and most portable PCR systems in the world. Adapting Covid-ID Lab to a POC setting is a major commercial opportunity for our German subsidiary XP Diagnostics," he added. Covid-ID Lab is a rapid RT-PCR test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 based on the reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method. To perform the test, Covid-ID Lab requires only a 20-minute PCR run time without prior RNA extraction as part of sample preparation. After the RT-PCR, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is detected on a test chip within 5 minutes, and the result can be read immediately. XPhyto revealed that it is currently "in discussions with additional POC customers, distribution and wholesale partners as well as potential licensees." The sales launch in Europe is targeted for the second quarter of 2021. XPhyto has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for Europe.