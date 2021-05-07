How university researchers bring “fresh insight, lower cost” to businesses of every size, industry

There are times when any company has a need beyond its own capacities. Mark Carrier, vice president of engineering for new product development at Nidec Corporation, recalls developing a high-altitude drone for an industry client. He needed to conduct testing to ensure the materials would survive harsh conditions 80,000 feet up in the air. He had a problem: Nidec didn’t have the correct resources in-house to get that done. So Carrier turned to researchers at a local university. That wasn’t…