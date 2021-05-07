Software co. Avetta expands international footprint with Australian co. acquisition

A software company establishing a second headquarters in Houston is expanding its international footprint. Avetta, a provider of supply-chain risk-management-software, announced May 6 that it had agreed to acquire Pegasus, a Newcastle, Australia-based provider of worker competency management software and services. Pegasus' products are used by more than 100 hiring clients to manage 3.5 million workers employed by 70,000 different suppliers. The acquisition will grow Avetta's own platform, which…