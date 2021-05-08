Houston startup Molecule hiring software engineers, salespeople after Series A raise

After announcing the closing of a fundraising round, a Houston-based software developer aims to hire. Houston-based Molecule develops cloud-based software offerings for commodity traders, risk managers, hedge funds, private equity firms, energy informatics companies and other customers that trade power, gas, crude, refined products, chemicals and agriculture commodities. On May 6, the software-maker announced the close of a $12 million Series A funding round, which included an investment by Houston-based…