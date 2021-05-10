U.S. mortgage rates drop again, remain under 3%

U.S. mortgage rates decreased this week and remain below the 3% line, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.96% for the week ending May 6 — down from 2.98% last week. Two months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.26%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates have remained under three percent for three consecutive weeks,” said…