22391 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States on Sunday, taking the national total to 333,476,781. This is far lower than the 7-day average of 41057. 246 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day, which is just one third of the weekly average of 667. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 595,812. As usual, the lower COVID metrics at the weekend a