Colonial Pipeline Cyber-attack Triggers Emergency Waiver For Fuel Transportation In 18 US States
Published
The U.S. Department of Transportation declared a regional emergency waiver on transportation of fuel in 18 states after the Colonial Pipeline was hit by a ransomware cyber-attack. The Colonial Pipeline, which carries 2.5 million barrels of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel daily, or 45 of the East Coast's supply, was completely shut down as a result the of ransomware attack. The hackers locked the daFull Article