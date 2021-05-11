Superintendent of region's largest school district resigns
After four years on the job, Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Laura Mitchell is resigning to take a new job, she told the Board of Education on Monday night. Mitchell did not immediately announce her future plans, but the board passed a resolution accepting the resignation. The board plans to name an interim superintendent later this month. “This was not an easy decision,” said Mitchell, who has been with the district for 27 years. "Please know that I will always call Cincinnati…Full Article