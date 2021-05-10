New laws to fulfil Boris Johnson's promise of helping to give people the skills they need throughout their lives will form a central part of the government's legislative agenda for the next year.Full Article
New laws in Queen's Speech will put 'rocket fuel' into PM's levelling up agenda
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
PM's skills promise among new laws to be unveiled in Queen's Speech
New laws to fulfil Boris Johnson's promise of helping to give people the skills they need throughout their lives will form a..
Sky News