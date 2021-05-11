As employers rethink their policies, employees have leverage. Here’s what they want.

As businesses around the nation rethink their work-from-home policies, office leases and flexible work schedules to compete in a post-Covid-19 world, labor shortages are gripping the nation. On top of the shortages, experts and surveys were already forecasting significant turnover on the heels of the pandemic. According to a February survey by the Achievers Workforce Institute, a group focused on employee engagement and recognition, 52% of workers expected to look for a new job in 2021. That was…