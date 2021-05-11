The NHS is launching a 'vaccine passport' on its app for international travel
Published
Downing Street said the NHS app's COVID-19 "vaccine passport" tool would be ready on Monday, when the UK's ban on international travel is lifted.Full Article
Published
Downing Street said the NHS app's COVID-19 "vaccine passport" tool would be ready on Monday, when the UK's ban on international travel is lifted.Full Article
People in England will be able to use the National Health Service app as a vaccine passport from Monday, Health Secretary Matt..
People will be able to use the app for travel - but only if they have received two vaccine doses.