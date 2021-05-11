In Her Own Words: Austin’s Sherri Turpin speaks to those who cannot hear
As our communities reopen, the lives of women across America grow more complicated as they juggle responsibilities at home and at work (which is often still at home). Sherri Turpin began preparing for a crisis two years before the pandemic. "People first has always guided my leadership. It has been essential during this pandemic. Long before the pandemic, people first has helped ensure that our employees continue delivering critical communication access for the deaf and hard of hearing community,…Full Article