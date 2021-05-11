Five Things for Tuesday, including a camping-inspired restaurant opening

Good morning. Here are your Five Things for Tuesday. The kids will have to sit tight for a little bit. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children as young as 12, but not in Oregon yet. Kaiser Permanente asks that parents not bring children younger than 16 to the Oregon Convention Center vaccination site until the approval is extended here. Meanwhile, the OCC will wrap up its vaccination center in June as demand for shots wanes. And, this afternoon, Gov. Kate Brown will discuss ongoing…