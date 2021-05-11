New Harley-Davidson Museum events space set to open in 2022
The Harley-Davidson Museum will begin construction on an 8,200-square-foot events space this summer with an expected completion date in spring of 2022.Full Article
If you are familiar with the Harley-Davidson Museum, then you must be aware of a tent structure there in Milwaukee called Chrome...