Edmunds: Five new EVs to wait for in 2021

Electric vehicle shoppers have an increasing number of models to choose from. There are nearly two dozen EVs on the market today, and that selection will only grow over the next eight months. Here are five upcoming EVs, organized by price, that the experts at Edmunds are most excited to see in 2021.



2022 CHEVROLET BOLT EUV



As the name suggests, the Bolt EUV is related to Chevrolet’s existing Bolt hatchback. Compared to the Bolt, it has a longer, more SUV-like shape and offers more rear legroom. It can also be optioned with features not available on the standard Bolt, such as a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats.



Expect the Bolt EUV to get around 250 miles of range. Like the regular Bolt, it’s only front-wheel-drive, and there’s no option for all-wheel drive. But it will offer General Motors’ Super Cruise. This hands-off driving system allows the car to accelerate, brake and steer itself on more than 200,000 miles of highway and limited access roads. The Bolt EUV is the first non-Cadillac vehicle to get this system.



Release window: summer 2021



Price: starting at $33,995



2022 HYUNDAI IONIQ 5



Today’s Hyundai Ioniq Electric serves as the entry point to Hyundai’s electrified offerings, but the automaker will soon apply that name to a line of sedans and crossover SUVs built on a dedicated EV platform. First up is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.



The Ioniq 5 is similar in size to the Honda CR-V, but since there’s no engine, its front end is shorter. The extra length is between the wheels, which should translate to legroom that rivals that of a midsize crossover. Other highlights include an abundance of tech features and an available dual-motor powertrain good for about 300 horsepower and an estimated range of 250 miles.



Release window: fall 2021



Estimated price: starting...