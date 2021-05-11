Chicago VC firm raising $100M to invest in sports-tech startups

Chicago venture firm KB Partners is raising $100 million for its second fund to back promising sports-tech startups. KB Partners has so far raised $64 million toward that goal, CEO Keith Bank said, adding that he expects the final close of the $100 million fund to take place this summer. The new fund follows KB Partners' $41 million debut fund in 2018. The VC firm invested in 16 companies from its first fund and plans to back 25 startups in fund two. It writes checks between $1-3 million, investing…