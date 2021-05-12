H-E-B sues wipes supplier, alleging false Covid claims

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B LP is suing the supplier of a brand of antibacterial wipes after being told by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to remove them from store shelves. H-E-B was told in a March 31 letter from the EPA that BioErase Antimicrobial Surface Wipes advertised on the grocer's website were not registered with the EPA as required. The letter was filed as part of H-E-B's lawsuit against the company that sold the wipes, Beaumont, Texas-based Maverick Industrial Ltd., and an…