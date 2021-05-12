Wall Street set for slow start ahead of inflation data

Wall Street is expected to get off to another downbeat start on Wednesday after yesterday's torrid session saw heavy declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are showing a 0.40% or 132 point decline to 34,137, while the S&P 500 is forecast to open 0.44% lower and the Nasdaq Composite 0.64%. Much will depend on the latest US inflation figures, due at 8.30am ET. Analysts expect the latest consumer price index to show a rise of 3.6% year on year in April, up from 2.6% in March. That would mark the highest figure since September 2011. Sophie Griffiths, market analyst at Oanda, said: "US futures are trading lower for a third straight session as investors await today's US CPI data. The equity market just can't shake off these inflation jitters, which sent stocks to close firmly in the red again on Tuesday... "A higher-than-forecast read could prompt bets that the Fed will move sooner to tighten policy pulling stocks, particularly tech stocks, sharply lower." Four things to watch for on Wednesday: Earnings today will include figures from South Korean ecommerce firm Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG), mobile technology group Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) and web development software firm Wix.com ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares in fast food chain Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will be in focus after the company raised its outlook for 2021 Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) may also draw some attention after an EU court ruled the ecommerce giant was wrongfully ordered to pay €250mln in back taxes On the macro front, aside from the US inflation data investors may also be keeping an eye on speeches from a couple of Fed representatives