In Her Own Words: For Marion Lewis, the pandemic has been ‘a perfect storm’ in a good way

As our communities reopen, the lives of women across America grow more complicated as they juggle responsibilities at home and at work (which is often still at home). Marion Lewis, CEO of Govenda, a fast-growing, female-founded and led software company, and a serial entrepreneur, knows how to navigate challenging times. Covid-19 proved that. "While many businesses and companies have contracted during the pandemic, for others, the past year has turned out to be a perfect storm for expansion and growth.…