Twitter hires Bumble's chief product designer

The leader of the team that improved Bumble’s “women first” user interface ahead of the dating app’s blockbuster IPO will jump to Twitter on June 14 to help the social media platform develop better ways to encourage meaningful and healthy interactions among its users. Twitter, which has been criticized in the past for not protecting users from “trolling” and bullying on its site, recently introduced new safety features. Lara Mendonça told The Wall Street Journal that that shift in…