East Coast Gas Stations Run Dry; Gas Prices Rise Over Colonial Pipeline Shut Down

Gas stations along the U.S. East Coast, in particular, the parts of the Southeast, are running out of fuel as an after effect of supply cut from Colonial Pipeline that was shut down after a ransomware attack. More than 12 percent of gas stations in North Carolina, 8.6 percent in Virginia, 8 percent in Georgia, and 5.9 percent in South Carolina have run dry of gasoline, according to GasBuddy, an