P&G partners with Prince Harry and Meghan

Cincinnati consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has launched a partnership with the nonprofit founded by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. P&G (NYSE: PG) on May 11 announced a multiyear global partnership with the Archewell Foundation, a nonprofit founded by the royals with the aim of uplifting and uniting communities and fueling systemic cultural change. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. The P&G/Archewell partnership focuses on three areas: Gender…