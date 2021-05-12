Winter blackouts, pandemic couldn't stop AlertMedia — or its private equity deal
Published
AlertMedia was built to help other companies keep their employees and assets as safe as possible and maintain the flow of business despite disruptive events ranging from extreme weather to crime to a viral outbreak. So there was no way a multi-day power and water outage during a historic winter storm amid a global pandemic was going to stop the Austin-based company from continuing its mission — or delay the close of a private equity investment worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The startup…Full Article