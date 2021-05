A new restaurant is coming to the main corridor in Calera. Sage Bar & Grill will open at 4979 U.S. 31 in the former RedZone location this summer. According to the Shelby County Reporter, owners Katie Troncale and Maged Alammari are opening the venue that will be both a family restaurant and a nightlife destination after 10 p.m. The menu will include Southern food with an upscale twist with a late-night menu starting at 10 p.m.