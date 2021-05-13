Bill Gates reportedly told his golfing mates that his relationship was over, before breaking the news on social media.Long before announcing his divorce to Melinda Gates to the public, the Microsoft founder is said to have shared...Full Article
Bill Gates told golf buddies that his marriage was 'loveless'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bill Gates Reportedly Tells Golf Friends Marriage to Melinda Loveless, Hides to His Luxurious Golf Club for 3 Months
A source said Bill Gates told his golf buddies that his marriage with Melinda is "loveless," while another insider claims he is..
HNGN