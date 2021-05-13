Israel-Gaza Conflict Escalates To Riots, Clashes Between Jews And Arabs On Israeli Streets
The Israel-Gaza conflict has escalated to rioting and violent clashes between Jews and Arabs on Israeli streets. The mayor of Lod, Yair Revivo, alleged that Arab-Israeli rioters burned synagogues and vehicles, and destroyed Israeli flags. Israeli police was accused of storming a mosque in Lod during prayers. Militants in Gaza have fired hundreds of rockets into Israel since the fighting erupted